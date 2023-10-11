Funeral Services: Eugene McNeely

Eugene McNeely – age 81 of Jameson, MO passed away Sunday afternoon, October 8, 2023, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 13, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand River Cemetery in Jameson. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Thursday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.