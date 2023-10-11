Obituary & Services: Imogene Robison Eames (age 103)

Imogene Robison Eames – age 103, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO passed away Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg.

Imogene was born on November 19, 1919, the daughter of Oral and Una (Sackman) Robison in Mirabile, MO. She was a 1938 graduate of Lathrop High School and attended Culver-Stockton College. She married Jim Eames on June 7th, 1941, at the First Christian Church of Lathrop, where she was a lifelong member. She was a true homemaker and the ultimate mother. She enjoyed playing bridge over the years with friends in the community. Imogene was a member of PEO and sang in the church choir. She sang at countless weddings and funerals over the years. Imogene also taught voice lessons in her home. The family takes comfort in knowing she is reunited with her Jim.

Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim, and sister, Evelyn Hubbard. She is survived by her children, Kathy Denning of Gladstone, MO and Charles Eames of Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Jeffrey Eames (Kassie) of Prosper, TX, Justin Eames of Springfield, MO, Ron Denning (Mary Anne) of Kansas City, MO, and Larry Denning of Liberty, MO; and three great-grandchildren, Madden, Lincoln, and Harrison; other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church of Lathrop in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2023, at Lathrop Cemetery. There is no scheduled visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.