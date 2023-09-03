Officials at the Northwest Missouri State Fair announce results of the Rabbit Show

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dalanie Auffert of Parnell, Missouri, was named Grand Champion of Show at the 2023 Northwest Missouri State Fair Rabbit Show on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Auffert’s rabbit, a Himalayan, was judged to be the best of the best in a field of rabbits.

In addition to Grand Champion of Show, Auffert also won Best Four Class Rabbit and Reserve Six Class Rabbit. Her sister, Dalanie Auffert, won Best Six Class Rabbit.

The other Grand Champion winners were:

Reserve Champion of Show: Ashley Chalfant (Californian) of Gilman City, Missouri

Grand Champion Meat Pen: Malory Chalfant of Gilman City, Missouri

Grand Champion Market Rabbit: Emily Chalfant (Fryer) of Gilman City, Missouri

The other Reserve Champion winners were:

Reserve Four Class Rabbit: Caitlynn Chalfant (mini lop) of Gilman City, Missouri

Reserve Six Class Rabbit: Ashley Chalfant (New Zealand) of Gilman City, Missouri

Reserve Champion Meat Pen: Ashley Chalfant of Gilman City, Missouri

Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Ashley Chalfant (Roaster) of Gilman City, Missouri

The showmanship winners were:

Senior Showmanship: Tegan Clark of Amity, Missouri

Intermediate Showmanship: Ruby Boyer of St. Joseph, Missouri

Junior Showmanship: Tyne Martin of Amity, Missouri

Advanced Senior Showmanship: Jaclyn Hines of Bogard, Missouri

Advanced Junior Showmanship: Lance Jacobs of Eagleville, Missouri

Tout Shown: Pee Wee 4

