Missouri State Highway Patrol to host Career Expo showcasing diverse employment opportunities

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is extending an invitation to individuals interested in a career with the agency to attend the upcoming MSHP Career Expo. The event aims to provide comprehensive information on a wide range of job opportunities, both as a trooper and in civilian roles.

Event Details

What : MSHP Career Expo

When : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., September 21, 2023

Where : MSHP Law Enforcement Academy, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO

Who: Representatives from various MSHP divisions will be present to discuss employment opportunities.

Divisions Represented

Aircraft Division

Bomb Squad

Budget & Procurement Division

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division

Communications Division

Crime Laboratory Division

Criminal Justice Information Services Division

Dive Team

Driver & Vehicle Safety Division

Fleet & Facilities Division

Gaming Division

Human Resources Division

Missouri Information Analysis Center

Recruiting & Community Outreach Division

Water Patrol Division

The Missouri State Highway Patrol offers a robust benefits package, which includes:

Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance

Retirement and savings options through MoDOT & Patrol Employees’ Retirement System (MPERS)

Deferred compensation and cafeteria plans

Generous leave policies, including vacation, sick leave, and 13 paid holidays

Flexible work schedules

Teleworking options for certain positions

For more information, contact Lieutenant Alex Vivas, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 751-9901 x1053, or Trooper Robert “Mike” Malone, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 508-9804.

