Missouri State Highway Patrol to host Career Expo showcasing diverse employment opportunities

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is extending an invitation to individuals interested in a career with the agency to attend the upcoming MSHP Career Expo. The event aims to provide comprehensive information on a wide range of job opportunities, both as a trooper and in civilian roles.
Event Details
- What: MSHP Career Expo
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., September 21, 2023
- Where: MSHP Law Enforcement Academy, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO
- Who: Representatives from various MSHP divisions will be present to discuss employment opportunities.
Divisions Represented
- Aircraft Division
- Bomb Squad
- Budget & Procurement Division
- Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division
- Communications Division
- Crime Laboratory Division
- Criminal Justice Information Services Division
- Dive Team
- Driver & Vehicle Safety Division
- Fleet & Facilities Division
- Gaming Division
- Human Resources Division
- Missouri Information Analysis Center
- Recruiting & Community Outreach Division
- Water Patrol Division
The Missouri State Highway Patrol offers a robust benefits package, which includes:
- Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance
- Retirement and savings options through MoDOT & Patrol Employees’ Retirement System (MPERS)
- Deferred compensation and cafeteria plans
- Generous leave policies, including vacation, sick leave, and 13 paid holidays
- Flexible work schedules
- Teleworking options for certain positions
For more information, contact Lieutenant Alex Vivas, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 751-9901 x1053, or Trooper Robert “Mike” Malone, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 508-9804.