Moberly man found deceased in submerged van on Randolph County Road 2045

An 80-year-old Moberly man, who had been reported missing, lost his life in an accident on Randolph County Road 2045, three miles south of Clifton Hill, on September 1, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m. The accident involved a 1997 Chevrolet Astro Van, which was found submerged in a creek after overturning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, Larry L. Beal, was northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. The van ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned, and became submerged in a creek. Beal was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Beal was pronounced deceased at the scene by Randolph County Deputy Coroner Johnny Milnes at 11:55 AM. He was transported to Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly.

Corporal Kindle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the van suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Palmatory Wrecker.

Assisting in the accident investigation were Corporal Primm, Corporal Grugaugh, Trooper Peterson, Trooper Miller, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Westran Fire Protection District, and Randolph County Coroner.

