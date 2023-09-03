Winners Announced: THS Alumni Weekend Car Show showcases cars, trucks, and motorcycles

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, car enthusiasts gathered for a spectacular display of automotive excellence. With a total of 85 registrants, the event showcased a wide range of vehicles, from classic cars to modern marvels. The competition was fierce, but in the end, the judges announced the winners in various categories.
Motorcycle American
- 1st Place: JD Lent (1996 HD Softail)
- 2nd Place: Gordy Swenson (2000 Harley Ultra Classic)
Truck Through 1972
- 1st Place: James & Connie West (1955 1/2 GMC Truck)
- 2nd Place: Vickie Meservey (1972 Chevy Truck)
Truck 1973 – Present
- 1st Place: Carl Jones (1973 Ford Bronco)
- 2nd Place: David Acord (1977 Chevy C-10)
Mustang Through 1973
- 1st Place: Madi Cutsinger (1969 Ford Mustang)
Mustang 1974 – Present
- 1st Place: Bart Thomas (2012 Roush Mustang GT)
- 2nd Place: Bart Thomas (2012 Mustang GT CS)
Corvette 1984 – Present
- 1st Place: Mike Berry (1996 Chevy Corvette)
- 2nd Place: Harry Kately (1984 Chevy Corvette)
Rat Rod
- 1st Place: Terry Delauder (1947 Jeep Pickup)
Street Rod Through 1948
- 1st Place: Kenny Mitchell (1934 Ford 3-Window)
- 2nd Place: Joyce Cutsinger (1931 Chevy)
Unfinished
- 1st Place: Rod Boram (1972 Pontiac)
- 2nd Place: Timothy Price (1984 Pontiac)
Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1967-1981
- 1st Place: Tom Creek (1969 Chevy Camaro SS)
- 2nd Place: Jim Painter (1967 Pontiac Firebird)
Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1982-Present
- 1st Place: Mike Frankovich (2011 Chevy Camaro)
- 2nd Place: Danny, Lindsay, & Austin Stevens (2002 Pontiac Trans Am)
Oddball (Open Class)
- 1st Place: Ben Green (1963 Mercury Marauder)
- 2nd Place: Al Santucci (2012 Challenger RT)
Survivor
- 1st Place: Joe Preston (1958 Chevy Impala)
- 2nd Place: Jeremy Soptic (1965 Chevy Chevelle)
Pedal Car
- 1st Place: Jr & Denise Hamilton (Fire Truck Pedal Car)
- 2nd Place: Traxton Shaw (1955 Chevy Pedal Car)
Top Stock
- 1st Place: Jeff & Gina Sapp (2006 Ford GT)
- 2nd Place: Kristi Cutsinger (1964 Chevy Impala)
Top Modified
- 1st Place: Roger Merray (1940 Pontiac Silver Streak)
- 2nd Place: Shelby Vandevender (1964 Ford Falcon)
Top Import
- 1st Place: Dennis Pulliam (1973 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow)
- 2nd Place: Jay Keuhn (1976 Triumph)
Top Custom
- 1st Place: Cody McCollum (1967 Malibu Wagon)
- 2nd Place: Dakota Cutsinger (1970 Chevy El Camino)
Special Awards
- Best GM: Joe Preston (1958 Chevy Impala)
- Best Ford: Mike Homedale (1963 Ford Galaxie 500)
- Best Mopar: Rich Lame (1968 Road Runner)
- Best Paint: Al Santucci (2012 Challenger RT)
- Best Engine Detail: David Acord (1977 Chevy C-10)
- Best Interior: Kenny Mitchell (1934 Ford 3-Window)
- Best of Show: Gary Minnick (1966 Pontiac GTO)
- Ralph Cutsinger Memorial Award: James & Connie West (1955 1/2 GMC Pick-Up)