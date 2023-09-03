Winners Announced: THS Alumni Weekend Car Show showcases cars, trucks, and motorcycles

Local News September 3, 2023September 3, 2023 Digital Correspondent
2021 THS Alumni Car Show
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, car enthusiasts gathered for a spectacular display of automotive excellence. With a total of 85 registrants, the event showcased a wide range of vehicles, from classic cars to modern marvels. The competition was fierce, but in the end, the judges announced the winners in various categories.

Motorcycle American

  • 1st Place: JD Lent (1996 HD Softail)
  • 2nd Place: Gordy Swenson (2000 Harley Ultra Classic)

Truck Through 1972

  • 1st Place: James & Connie West (1955 1/2 GMC Truck)
  • 2nd Place: Vickie Meservey (1972 Chevy Truck)

Truck 1973 – Present

  • 1st Place: Carl Jones (1973 Ford Bronco)
  • 2nd Place: David Acord (1977 Chevy C-10)

Mustang Through 1973

  • 1st Place: Madi Cutsinger (1969 Ford Mustang)

Mustang 1974 – Present

  • 1st Place: Bart Thomas (2012 Roush Mustang GT)
  • 2nd Place: Bart Thomas (2012 Mustang GT CS)

Corvette 1984 – Present

  • 1st Place: Mike Berry (1996 Chevy Corvette)
  • 2nd Place: Harry Kately (1984 Chevy Corvette)

Rat Rod

  • 1st Place: Terry Delauder (1947 Jeep Pickup)

Street Rod Through 1948

  • 1st Place: Kenny Mitchell (1934 Ford 3-Window)
  • 2nd Place: Joyce Cutsinger (1931 Chevy)

Unfinished

  • 1st Place: Rod Boram (1972 Pontiac)
  • 2nd Place: Timothy Price (1984 Pontiac)

Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1967-1981

  • 1st Place: Tom Creek (1969 Chevy Camaro SS)
  • 2nd Place: Jim Painter (1967 Pontiac Firebird)

Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1982-Present

  • 1st Place: Mike Frankovich (2011 Chevy Camaro)
  • 2nd Place: Danny, Lindsay, & Austin Stevens (2002 Pontiac Trans Am)

Oddball (Open Class)

  • 1st Place: Ben Green (1963 Mercury Marauder)
  • 2nd Place: Al Santucci (2012 Challenger RT)

Survivor

  • 1st Place: Joe Preston (1958 Chevy Impala)
  • 2nd Place: Jeremy Soptic (1965 Chevy Chevelle)

Pedal Car

  • 1st Place: Jr & Denise Hamilton (Fire Truck Pedal Car)
  • 2nd Place: Traxton Shaw (1955 Chevy Pedal Car)

Top Stock

  • 1st Place: Jeff & Gina Sapp (2006 Ford GT)
  • 2nd Place: Kristi Cutsinger (1964 Chevy Impala)

Top Modified

  • 1st Place: Roger Merray (1940 Pontiac Silver Streak)
  • 2nd Place: Shelby Vandevender (1964 Ford Falcon)

Top Import

  • 1st Place: Dennis Pulliam (1973 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow)
  • 2nd Place: Jay Keuhn (1976 Triumph)

Top Custom

  • 1st Place: Cody McCollum (1967 Malibu Wagon)
  • 2nd Place: Dakota Cutsinger (1970 Chevy El Camino)

Special Awards

  • Best GM: Joe Preston (1958 Chevy Impala)
  • Best Ford: Mike Homedale (1963 Ford Galaxie 500)
  • Best Mopar: Rich Lame (1968 Road Runner)
  • Best Paint: Al Santucci (2012 Challenger RT)
  • Best Engine Detail: David Acord (1977 Chevy C-10)
  • Best Interior: Kenny Mitchell (1934 Ford 3-Window)
  • Best of Show: Gary Minnick (1966 Pontiac GTO)
  • Ralph Cutsinger Memorial Award: James & Connie West (1955 1/2 GMC Pick-Up)
Post Views: 21
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, the generally, credit is given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.