Obituary & Services: Tony Moore

Tony Moore, age 72 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, at his home in Gallatin.

Tony was born on August 27, 1950, the son of Phil and Lucille (Yttreness) Moore in Washington, KS. He was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School. On August 28th, 1969, he was united in marriage to Laura Kuhlman and they had two children. They divorced and he later married Debbie Smirl and they had two children. They later divorced. In addition to being an entrepreneur, he retired from Continental Disc after enjoying 22 years of service.

Tony was a member of the Gallatin Presbyterian Church. Tony was a big KU fan, especially basketball. He was charismatic and loved to work. Tony will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Trish Martin (Darryl) of Beeville, TX, Geoff Moore (Nona) of Houston, TX, Jason Moore (Maggie Glidewell) of Cameron, Missouri and Johnathon Moore of Gallatin, Missouri; grandchildren, Cameron, Cierra and Caleigh Martin of Beeville, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM, Friday, April 7, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

