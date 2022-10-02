Obituary & Services: Rose Marie Prather Kincaid

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Rose Marie Prather Kincaid, 81, of Hamilton, MO, (formerly of Bethany, MO) went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022, after a long battle with lung disease.

Rose was born August 22, 1941, in Mingo, IA to Francis and Vera (Robertson) Moore. She attended Story City High School. She de-tasseled corn and walked beans, then worked at the Bus Depot in Ames, IA. She married Billy D. Dallman, on July 3, 1959, and had three children. She worked at Bourns, Inc. in Ames, and then was Unit Secretary at Mary Greeley Hospital. They divorced in 1969. She later married Larnie L. Prather on November 1, 1970, and moved to Missouri. They adopted a son, David L. Meier. She was a hard-working stay-at-home wife and mother, enjoying gardening, sewing, needlework, and most of all, spending time wither her children and later, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always helping her neighbors and friends. She was mayor of Turney, MO for several years. When Larnie retired from Ford Motor Company, they moved to New Hampton, MO. After Larnie’s death on September 11, 1999, she moved to Bethany, MO. She married J.D. Kincaid in July of 2000, and they moved to Hamilton, MO. They later divorced. She was a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larnie; her brothers, Richard W. Moore and Robert T. Moore; and her sister, Nancy A. Prather.

She is survived by her children, Dena (Eric) Finney, Leavenworth, KS, Donald (Roxanne) Prather, Creighton, MO, Dianna (Andy) Reed, Hamilton, MO, and David Meier, St. Joseph, MO; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Moore and Kathy (David) Hein; brother, James (Colette) Moore; sisters-in-law, Shirley Moore and Karla Kelly; brother-in-law, Elbert Prather; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice, Cameron, MO in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46 Bethany, MO 64424.