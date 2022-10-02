Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th.

The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries.

The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly Gomez, refused medical treatment for injuries described as minor.

The motorcycle traveled south on Interstate 35 when it crested a hill and struck an unknown object on the road eight miles north of Eagleville. The motorcycle overturned onto its side, and the driver and passenger were ejected. The motorcycle came to a stop in the middle of I-35 and had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes the Gomezes did not wear safety gear.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Lamoni Police Department, and North Harrison First Responders.