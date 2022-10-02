Audio: Caldwell County Sheriff and prosecutor pleased with outcome of Garland Joseph Nelson trial

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Officials are pleased with the resolution of their case against the Braymer man charged in the murders of Wisconsin brothers, Justin and Nicholas Diemel.

Caldwell County Prosecutor Brady Kopek spoke to the media about Garland Joseph Nelson and pleading guilty on both counts.

Nelson reached a plea agreement in the murders and entered the guilty pleas on September 30th. He will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the July 2019 murders.

Caldwell County County Sheriff Mitchell Allen told media he is satisfied with the outcome.

Prosecutors said Nelson killed the Diemels after they traveled to Missouri and discovered that Nelson had swindled them on a cattle deal.

(Audio courtesy of Missourinet)