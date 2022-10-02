New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019.

Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

Charges were originally filed in Daviess County, but the case was moved on a change of venue to Livingston County in November 2019.

A probable cause statement says Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport, and the weapon discharged, striking the officer. Officer Jasmine Diab was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries before being released.