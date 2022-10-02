Princeton woman life-flighted to hospital after bicycle she was riding is struck by pickup

Local News October 2, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Bicycle Accident
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained serious injuries when the bicycle she rode was struck by a pickup truck five miles west of Princeton the evening of September 30th, and she was ejected.

A medical helicopter transported 48-year-old Amy McDaniel to the University of Kansas Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 62-year-old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.

The truck traveled west on Highway 136, and the bicycle traveled on the north shoulder of the highway. The truck traveled onto the north fog line, and its passenger rearview mirror struck the bicycle. McDaniel was ejected and came to rest partially in the westbound lane of Highway 136, and the pickup came to rest on the north shoulder.

Minor damage was reported to the bicycle and truck. The Patrol notes Mueller and McDaniel did not wear safety devices.

