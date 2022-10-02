Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st.

Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Hobbs drove the truck south on Interstate 35 before the vehicle ran off the right side of the road at mile marker 58 and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side on the right side of the road and was totaled.

The Patrol notes the driver and child passenger were not secured in safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Police Department, KAW Fire Department, and Missouri Department of Transportation.

(Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash)