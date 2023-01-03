Obituary & Services: Robert (Bob) Eugene Forbis

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Robert Eugene Forbis was born June 17, 1935, to Lowell and Maude (Cox) Forbis, he passed on December 28, 2022, in Grimes, IA.

Bob graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1953. On June 24, 1956, he married A Louise Provance, of this marriage 2 children were born, Jackie Lynn Forbis and James Robert Forbis.

Bob returned to Chillicothe after retiring from General Motors on July 1, 1990, to care for his mother. Later he worked at Hy-Vee. On June 15, 2004, he married Joan Jarrett and moved to rural Galt.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Jackie; son, Jim Bob; 2 grandchildren, Jaime Forbis and Josh Forbis; 2 great-grandsons; 3 step-children; 7 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Nancy; a niece and several nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 17, 2023, in Chillicothe, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donate to the charity of your choice in Bob’s memory.

