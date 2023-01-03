Obituary & Services: Kathryn Virginia Brown

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kathy Brown, 80, of Independence, MO, passed away unexpectedly at Centerpoint Medical Center on December 30, 2022.

Kathryn Virginia Brown was born in Unionville, MO on December 8, 1942, to Boyd and Thelma (Coffman) Davis. She spent her childhood across the street from Unionville City Park, feeling it was an extension of her own front yard. She spent endless hours playing there and welcomed all the other kids that came to visit. 1960 brought her graduation from Unionville High School, then work at the Tasty Freeze and Skelgas. On June 23, 1961, she married the love of her life, Donald Brown, and moved to Newtown, Missouri, as a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed helping Don in the field, especially raking hay so she could get a great suntan. Raising two daughters, Kathy and Don tended a large garden and she canned all summer. In the mid 70’s Kathy went to work at ConAgra Frozen Foods in Milan, staying until 2001. Later Don and Kathy moved to Unionville where she worked at Dollar General, loving the contact with customers.

Kathy wanted to be outside doing things; picking berries, fishing, or hunting mushrooms, which she would never eat. Homemade ice cream and raspberry cobbler were always made for special events. Weekends were spent playing cards with neighbors. She always enjoyed catching up with classmates at the all-school reunion. In recent years Kathy lived with her daughter, Susie and family, in Independence, where you would find her playing with her great-grandchildren who kept her young at heart. Taking care of her flowers and mowing the lawn also kept her busy. She was even known to cut her initials in the grass.

People will remember Kathy for her impish smile, as well as her ornery and fun personality. She never felt she was an important person, or that her existence made a big difference in the world, but she made all the difference to her friends and family. She will be greatly missed.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, on September 17, 2004, her parents; brother, Boyd Yvon Davis; and son-in-law Robert Yardley.

Kathy is survived by two daughters, Teresa Yardley of Cameron, MO, and Susanne (Kenny) Gibson of Independence, MO. Three grandchildren, Andrew (Evynn) Gibson of Buckner, MO; Kyle Yardley of Kansas City, MO; and Erin Gibson of Independence, MO, also survive as well as three great-grandchildren, Ryker, Raelyn, and Brodhi Gibson; brothers, Gary (Connie) Davis, Unionville, MO and Charles (Joleen) Davis, Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law Glendoris (Jack) Crownover of Independence, MO, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Kathy will be held at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, Missouri, at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made payable to the Unionville Park Board for the development of Mc Calment Park or Unionville City Park; and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO, 63565.

