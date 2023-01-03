Obituary & Services: Vonda Carrol Geosling

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Vonda Carrol Geosling, age 86 of Green City, Missouri passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The daughter of Raymond and Irene (Guffy) Johnson, Vonda was born on February 7, 1936, in Sullivan County, Missouri. On May 23, 1954, she married Glenn L. Geosling.

Vonda is survived by three sons; Leaman Geosling and his wife Angie of Springfield, Missouri, Michael Geosling and his wife Mary of Green City, Missouri, and James Walters and his wife Staci of Ashland, Missouri; seven grandchildren; Leanna, Brandon, Raymond (Bobbie Jean), and Ryan Geosling, Kailee (Geosling) Stephenson (Kip), Morgan Walters and Mason (Walters) Geer (Colton); three step-grandchildren; Justin and Jason Tucker, and Meranda Lewis; one great-granddaughter Kennedy Geosling; one sister Sandra Johnson of Harrison, Arkansas; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Geosling, her parents Raymond and Irene Johnson, her brother Raymond Leon Johnson, and sisters Ramah Darr, Sherry Cleon Miller, and Donna Rhoads.

Vonda lived almost all her life in the Green City area and graduated from Green City High School in 1953. She enjoyed several types of employment over the years including working at the Daily Times newspaper in Davenport, Iowa; her family-owned and operated Johnson’s Café in Green City, Missouri, she was employed with Avon, Inc. for twenty years, worked at her son’s Chiropractic office in Green City and Kirksville, Missouri; and worked at her son’s convenience store, Shop & Talk, in Green City, Missouri.

She participated and assisted with various school activities during the years her children and nieces and nephews were attending Green City school.

After Vonda became a grandmother, she devoted her time to them. She deeply loved her family and always put them first. She excelled at encouraging her family and friends and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Vonda will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at the Green City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 PM at the funeral home

Vonda’s wishes were that memorials be made to the Green City Assembly of God Church where she was a member.

