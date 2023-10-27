Obituary & Services: Rickie Don “Sarge” Ralls

Rickie Don “Sarge” Ralls, age 72, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at his residence. Sarge was born the son of Walter (Bud) and Cleo Maxine (Troeger) Ralls on July 17, 1951, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1969 graduate of Chillicothe High School. On May 29, 1982, he married Mary Ellen Paull in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives at the home. Sarge worked at the MFA Seed Division from 1968 until 1980.

Sarge loved to hunt quail and pheasant. He enjoyed shooting skeet and sporting clays. He also raised some of the best bird dogs in the county. He was a member of Quails Unlimited and the Carpenters Union for over 30 years and retired from there. Most of all, he loved his family and friends. He was so devoted to his children that he took over as the FFA Trap Team coach from 2010 until 2017 to teach them more about guns and gun safety.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; one daughter, Katelynn Ralls (Kevin Young), of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandson, Jordon Ralls; two brothers, Gary Ralls (Susan Elliott) of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Walter Ralls and his wife, Shirley, of Utica, Missouri; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Ralls, of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Cleo Ralls; one sister, Sherry Lynn Berry; and one brother, James Ralls.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled family visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 30, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 30, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarge Ralls Benefit Fund; please make checks payable to Kate Ralls and they may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.