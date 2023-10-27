Chillicothe City Hall to host council meeting on October 30

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and a regular meeting at Chillicothe City Hall on October 30.

The workshop, which includes a six-month budget review, will commence at 4:30 p.m.

During the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., the council will consider three ordinances. The first ordinance proposes the designation of emergency snow routes in accordance with city code. The second authorizes the city to enter into an amendment with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission concerning the State Block Grant Agreement for the Airport Improvement Program. The third ordinance involves amending sections of the Personnel Policies Handbook, focusing on residency requirements and establishing an effective date.

The agenda also features a presentation of a grant awarded to the Chillicothe Fire Department and recommendations for reappointing members to various boards and commissions, including the Railroad Board, Board of Adjustments, Historic Preservation Commission, and Industrial Development Authority.

Additionally, a closed session is scheduled for the October 30 Chillicothe City Council meeting to discuss employee-related matters.