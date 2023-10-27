Governor Parson announces two judicial appointments

Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 34th and 39th Judicial Circuits.

Brandon M. Sanchez, of New Madrid, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for New Madrid County in the 34th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Sanchez is currently the owner of the Law Office of Brandon M. Sanchez, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and psychology from the University of Texas–-San Antonio and a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University. Mr. Sanchez will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Joshua D. Underwood as Circuit Judge.

Matt A. Selby, of Galena, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Stone County in the 39th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Selby currently serves as the Stone County Prosecuting Attorney. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas. Mr. Selby will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Alan Blankenship as Circuit Judge.