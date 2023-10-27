Weather pushes Gallatin Halloween event to new venue

The location for Gallatin’s Scare on the Square on October 28 has changed. Due to weather conditions, the event will now take place at the elementary school.

Setup will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy ice cream, cotton candy, and popcorn starting at 3 p.m. Additionally, Halloween-themed games and a trunk-or-treat event will commence at 3 p.m.

Registration for the costume contest opens at 3 p.m., with the contest itself starting at 5 p.m.

The Scare on the Square pumpkin carving contest is shifting to a virtual format. Participants are asked to photograph their pumpkins and send the images to the Gallatin, Missouri Vendor Events Facebook page. These photos will be uploaded to Facebook on the morning of Saturday, October 28, for public voting. The winners of the pumpkin carving contest will be announced alongside the costume contest winners on Saturday evening, October 28.