Hundreds of children attend Trenton R-9 Halloween Carnival

An estimated 300 children gathered for a night of festive fun at the Trenton R-9 schools’ Halloween Carnival on Thursday.
The evening was packed with various activities, the highlight of which was a Halloween costume contest. The competition was stiff, with first-place winners emerging in eight distinct categories. Participants ranged from infants to fourth-grade students, showcasing an array of imaginative costumes that captured the Halloween spirit.
The winners of the costume contest were:
- R.J. Martain in the infants’ category
- Zabella Jones in the pre-kindergarten three-year-olds group
- Quinn Ripley among four-year-old pre-schoolers
- Gracie Burrows representing kindergarten
- Khane Ward from first grade
- Jenny Proctor in second grade
- Toby Lickteig in third grade
- Kyzer Hert in fourth grade
Several groups and organizations within the Trenton R-9 School District generously sponsored the events of the night, contributing to the carnival’s success.