Hundreds of children attend Trenton R-9 Halloween Carnival

An estimated 300 children gathered for a night of festive fun at the Trenton R-9 schools’ Halloween Carnival on Thursday.

The evening was packed with various activities, the highlight of which was a Halloween costume contest. The competition was stiff, with first-place winners emerging in eight distinct categories. Participants ranged from infants to fourth-grade students, showcasing an array of imaginative costumes that captured the Halloween spirit.

The winners of the costume contest were:

R.J. Martain in the infants’ category

Zabella Jones in the pre-kindergarten three-year-olds group

Quinn Ripley among four-year-old pre-schoolers

Gracie Burrows representing kindergarten

Khane Ward from first grade

Jenny Proctor in second grade

Toby Lickteig in third grade

Kyzer Hert in fourth grade

Several groups and organizations within the Trenton R-9 School District generously sponsored the events of the night, contributing to the carnival’s success.