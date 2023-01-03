Obituary & Services: Rick Latimer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Rick Latimer – age 64 of Cameron, MO, and formerly of Hamilton, MO, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at his home.

Rick was born on July 6, 1958, the son of Howard Jackson and Iris (Forgey) Latimer in Marshfield, MO. He grew up in Hamilton, MO, and graduated from Penney High School in 1976. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hamilton. Rick married Kelly Lynn Robinson on March 7th, 1981 in Kingston, MO at the Federated Church. The family was very important to him. He especially loved his grandchildren (Georgia, Hunter, Jacob, Presten, Kylor, and Addison). Rick enjoyed cars, his favorite was his El Camino. He loved sports and made sure he was present for each of Cody’s baseball games. He was a Royals and KU fan. He also loved the outdoors and spending time fishing. Rick will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Paul Don Latimer and Billy Joe Latimer. He is survived by his wife Kelly Latimer of Cameron, MO; Children, Ashley Nicole Drager (Derek) of Cameron, MO, Cody Michael Latimer of Cameron, MO, and daughter-in-law, Emily Simpson of Cameron, MO; Grandchildren, Georgia Drager of Cameron, MO, Hunter Drager (Britani) of Holt, MO, Jacob Drager of Cameron, MO, Presten Drager of Cameron, MO, Kylor Drager of Cameron, MO, and Addison Mae Latimer of Cameron, MO; Great-Grandchildren, Elleanore Drager, and Clayton Drager; Siblings, Lloyd Latimer (Judy) of Mt. Sterling, KY, Mary Bowman of Cameron, MO, June Dailey (Gordon) of Hamilton, MO, Helen Swindler (Jess) of Hamilton, MO, and Carolyn Kelly (Mike) of Braymer, MO; his close friend, Patricia Collins of Cameron, MO; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Stith Funeral Home to help with expenses in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 7:30 PM, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Cameron First Christian Church in Cameron, MO. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.

