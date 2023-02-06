Obituary & Services: Olive “Clara” Weymour

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Olive “Clara” Weymour, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence.

Clara was born the daughter of Eddie and Alma (Cox) Wymore on September 2, 1945, in Unionville, Missouri. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara and her younger brother Melvin, who was eventually adopted, were institutionalized when Clara was 4. From that meager start, she moved to a group home and for the past several years, Clara maintained her own apartment. Over the years she worked at Sperry Nursing Home and Hope Haven Industries. She may have started way behind but never lost her inner spark. A spark that helped her fit in when fitting in was acquired and grew when she could. Clara ended up becoming the best member of society she knew how to be.

Survivors include one sister, Olive Ann Knight of Denver, Colorado; her brother Melvin, two nephews, Paul Knight of Colorado and Graham Knight of Stephens City, Virginia. Clara, also established a close relationship with her grand-nieces Mia and Crystal, the daughters of Paul and Martha Knight as well as her grand niece and nephew, Ashley and Zachary Knight, the son, and daughter of Graham Knight and she loved animals large and small. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Edward Stewart Wymore and Verne Wymore.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, February 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Haven Industries or Livingston County Development Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home. PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Related