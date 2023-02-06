Obituary & Services: Richard Melvin Hulett

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Richard Melvin Hulett, 84, of Eagleville, passed away on February 5, 2023, at Northcare Hospice, North Kansas City, MO.

Richard was born March 30, 1938, in Craig, MO, the son of Lewis and Eva (Maness) Hulett.

On March 14, 1981, he married Mary Alice Hulett in Corning, MO. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, David, Harrold, and Gary Hulett; and a grandson, Tristan Hulett.

Richard spent several years working at the Swift Packing House in Iowa as a meat cutter. After moving to Missouri he worked at T-3 in Albany, MO. He was a veteran of the Air Force.

Survivors include his sons, Patrick Hulett (Ann Ware), Osceola, IA, Mike Hulett, Bellview, NE, Tim (Megan) Hulett, Eagleville, MO, and Tony Ranner, Shenandoah, IA; daughters, Sylvia (Dave) Akins, Greely, CO, and Malinda Hulett, Council Bluffs, IA; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

Graveside Services and burial will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Memorials may be made to the Richard Hulett Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

Related