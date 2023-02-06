Obituary: Gary Lee Kirkpatrick

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He was raised in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and attended the local schools. Following graduation, he served his country during the Vietnam Conflict with the US Army working with the Hazmat unit. After Gary was discharged, he moved to Columbia, Missouri where he met Patricia Jagger. The couple were united in marriage on September 4, 1970. They lived in the Columbia area where Gary owned and operated GK Auto and Welding. He also loved to tinker around the shop doing metal fabrication, modifying old cars, and woodworking. He was a member of Our Lady of Lord Catholic Church in Columbia.

Gary is survived by his daughter Becky Kirkpatrick and his grandsons, Trey and William Jock of Kirksville, Missouri. His sisters-in-law, Janice Schuerman of Columbia, Missouri, Sandi Gauthier of Barhamsville, Virginia, Arleen Hensley of Barhamsville, Virginia, and Marcella Kirkpatrick of Merriam, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia Kirkpatrick, and his brothers Jim and Donald Kirkpatrick.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be given to the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirkville.

According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded. Arrangements are being handled by Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions in Green Castle, Missouri.

