Obituary & Services: Mary LeAnn Bradshaw

Mary LeAnn “MLB” Bradshaw, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at her home in Blue Springs, Missouri. She was a beautiful person, both inside and out. Her radiant smile and contagious laughter could illuminate any room. She was kind, compassionate, and deeply cared for those around her.

Mary LeAnn was born on September 9, 1976, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Carl James and Vicky (Riddle) James. She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1994. It was there she met the love of her life, David “Honey” Bradshaw. They married on May 30, 1998, at Ludlow Community Church in Ludlow, Missouri, where she had been a member since birth. The couple was blessed with two beautiful children, Abigail “CAB” and Anthony “AJ” Bradshaw.

Mary LeAnn never met a stranger. She made everyone around her feel special and always brought out the best in them. She cherished moments with her family and friends, and her Bible study group, and loved embarking on new adventures, camping, and indulging in sugar cookies, apple, and blackberry pies. An exceptional gift giver, she often knew what you needed before you realized it yourself. She had a knack for throwing unforgettable parties and made every celebration unique. Full of beauty, class, and sass, it’s easy to picture her asking Jesus to call her “MLB.”

Mary LeAnn dedicated over 22 years to Stewart Title in Blue Springs, Missouri. She held the positions of Operations Senior Manager and AFBA Manager of the Midwest Division. She was a role model and a source of inspiration to many.

She is survived by her husband, David Bradshaw; daughter Abigail; and son Anthony. Also mourning her loss are her brother David “Willi” James and his wife Crystal “Crys”; niece and nephew, Macy LeAnne “Mace” and Dawson “Ace” James of Kearney, Missouri; mother Vicky (Riddle) James of Florida; father-in-law Terry Bradshaw of St. Joseph, Missouri; brother-in-law Rob Bradshaw, his wife Erica, and their children Nicholas, Alexis, Olivia, Ava, and Emma of Ozawkie, Kansas. Numerous other family members and friends, who loved her deeply, will remember her fondly. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl James, both sets of grandparents, and other cherished family members.

The family expresses their profound gratitude to the University of Kansas Hospital and Oncology team.

A service is scheduled at Ludlow Community Church in Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. This will be followed by a gathering at the Ludlow Lions Club. A visitation is set at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friends may also visit the Lindley Funeral Home on the same day from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Inurnment and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be directed to Ludlow Community Church and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601.

