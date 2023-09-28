Public invited to discuss Mercer County Hazard Mitigation Plan for City of Mercer, City of Princeton, Mercer R-III, and Princeton R-V

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will host the first public meeting to discuss the Mercer County Hazard Mitigation Plan on Thursday, October 5th, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the basement of its facility located at 305 W Main St, Princeton, MO 64673.

The public is invited to attend the first meeting to discuss the Mercer County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission has been contracted to assist in the development of this plan. The purpose of Hazard Mitigation is to reduce the loss of life and property during a hazardous event.

The plan is being completed through a cooperative effort of Mercer County, the City of Mercer, the City of Princeton, the Mercer R-III School District, and the Princeton R-V School District. Once the plan is developed it will be submitted to SEMA (State Emergency Management Agency) for review and comment and then will be sent to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for final review.

The plan will ideally help increase coordination between local, state, and federal agencies during times of disaster. In addition, by completing a hazard mitigation plan, Mercer County will be entitled to apply for future federal relief dollars to fund specific mitigation projects, designed to reduce and/or eliminate vulnerabilities resulting from disaster events throughout the County.

