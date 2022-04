Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A funeral service for Eagleville resident Marilyn Ruth Cox will be held on April 25th at 1:30 p.m. at the Roberson Funeral Home in Eagleville. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery of Eagleville. Visitation is on April 25th from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Marilyn Cox died on April 21st at the rest home in Grant City. She was 90.

Memorials may be made to the Bethany Church of Christ and/or Masonic Cemetery of Eagleville in care of the Roberson Funeral Home.