Two student groups to open the show at Performing Arts Center before concert by Kansas City quartet

There will be local performers before a brass concert is held Sunday afternoon in Trenton.

Arts Alive spokesman Danny Maxey announced two local students groups will be the opening acts for the performance by the Kansas City based brass quartet called the Angstrom Brass.

A Mallet Trio will feature Tayler Morton, Jaica Clark, and Lydia Leininger. A Clarinet Quartet will have Shelby Williams, Shayla Chapman, Brett Kennedy, and Connor Campbell. All are students of Trenton R-9 instrumental music director Anthony Webb.

The music will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Trenton HyVee customer service counter until Saturday evening. Adult tickets are $10,00 and $5.00 for children and students. Tickets also will be available at the Performing Arts Center Sunday afternoon. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

In an earlier interview, Dan Maxey provides details on the group Angstrom Brass:

Arts Alive accepts tax-free donations as a means of bringing entertainment to Trenton.