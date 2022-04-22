Obituary & Services: Larry Duane Peace

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Larry Duane Peace, 85, Princeton, MO passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at a Princeton nursing home.

He was born on January 6, 1937, in Princeton, Missouri the son of Neil Oscar and Leila (Craig) Peace. On May 24, 1954, he married Beverly Grove in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Larry was a graduate of Princeton High School in 1955. He worked for Standard Oil for 20 years, was the city superintendent for 25 years, and was an agent for Mercer County Mutual. He also farmed and raised black Angus cattle. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed hunting quail and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his son, Jeff (Bina) Peace, Princeton, daughter, Becky (Rick) Reno, Humeston, IA, grandchildren, Jenny (Valdo) Soares, Reggie Peace, Brooke (Michael) Newton, Whitney (Ryan) Noe, Alexis (Tucker) Henderson; great-grandchildren, Robert, Isabella, Noah, Joanna, Blake, Brody, Maverick, Miley, Ava, and Krew and a brother, Jack (Jean) Peace, Trenton, MO.

Private Family Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton with burial to follow in Fairley Cemetery in Princeton. There is no scheduled family visitation.