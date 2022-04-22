Chillicothe City Council to consider multiple bids and a request for street events on Jackson Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider multiple ordinances that would allow the acceptance of bids at a meeting on April 25. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room at 5:30 p.m.

The bids would be for a street roller, park concession supplies, a new park mower, and a fire training center storage shed. There will also be drink bids for the park department and golf course.

Another ordinance to be considered would amend the 2021-2022 budget.

Other items on the agenda include the Hometown Hero Banner Program, a request for street events to be held on Jackson Street on July 9th, Phase 3 street improvements, and a presentation on a draft ordinance regarding vicious dogs.

The Chillicothe City Council’s agenda for April 25th also includes a closed session for legal actions, employees and/or personnel, and documents related to a negotiated contract.