Obituary & Services: Lovice Ann (Daniels) Crawford

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lovice Crawford, a 92-year-old lifetime resident of the Forks of the River Community, passed away at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 Wednesday evening at Resthaven Mortuary. Open viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday. Memorial donations are suggested to the Salem Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Lovice Ann Crawford was born February 14, 1930, in Grundy County to Harry and Eula (Cleeton) Daniels. She graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1947 and has been an active member of the alumni association. On October 31, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Crawford at the Christian Church in Trenton. She was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church and was always active in the church. Lovice was a devoted Christian and always put God and family first. For many years Lovice wrote the Forks of the River article for the local paper. She was also a member of the Go and Learn Club.

Surviving relatives include her husband Charles of the home, sons Danny Crawford and wife Connie of Trenton, Bob Crawford and wife Faye of Raytown, Doug Crawford and wife Dianna of Trenton, and daughter Charla Rehbein and husband Leo of Browning, MO, sister Linda Bingman of Springfield, brother L.D. Daniels and wife Pat of Warrensburg, grandchildren Scott Crawford and wife Tiffany of Trenton, Michelle Davis and husband Brandon of Lee’s Summit, Stephanie Eaton and husband Kelly of Chillicothe, Dana Taylor and husband Gregg of Kansas City, MO, Shannon Crawford and wife Mary of Gladstone, Cory Crawford of Trenton, Cleeton Crawford and wife Lori of Austin, TX, Chasity Rardon and husband Justin of Linneus, Luke Rehbein and wife Raven of Purdin, Caleb Rehbein and wife Beth of Red Oak, IA, Lydia Shiflett and husband Kaleb of Humphreys, and Canaan Rehbein and wife Breanna of Chillicothe, 30 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Gordon Crawford, an infant granddaughter, an infant great-grandson, and brother-in-law Tom Bingman