Obituary & Services: Charles Laverne Power

Charles Laverne Power, 92, Blythedale, MO passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at a Leon, IA hospital.

He was born on February 26, 1930, in Harrison County, Missouri the son of Edgar and Lake (Shipley) Power.

Charlie served in the United States Marine Corps and was a manager for Sur-Gro.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Randall Power and Eldon “Curly” Power, and sisters, Nadine Peugh and Virginia Lois Booth.

Charlie is survived by his sister, Mina Hickman, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Charlie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30 in Zoar Cemetery, Cainsville, Missouri.