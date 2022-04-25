THS/TMS Student Council to host 5K Color Run

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The THS/TMS Student Council will be hosting a 5K Color Run on Saturday, April 30th at C.F. Russell Stadium.

There are currently 20 spots available for entry. The late entry fee is $20.00 with a color run t-shirt. Runners/Walkers should be there by 8:30 to get numbers pinned on their shirts. Shirts should be ready before the day of the run to be picked up at THS/TMS on April 27th, or by appointment.

The Trenton Fire Department will start the run by spraying down the runners/walkers as they leave the starting line. The 5K will leave C.F. Russell Stadium and head West on 10th Street. The Color Run will end back at the stadium at the Finish Line.

Medals will be awarded to 2 age groups, adults and school-age students. Three medals will be given out for the two age groups.

There will be 5 different colors of powder thrown. Entrants are encouraged to bring a Ziploc bag for cell phones.

FCCLA will be selling energy balls and snacks after the run to help the students get to the national competition. Snacks will be available after the final picture and group powder is thrown.