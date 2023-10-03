Obituary & Services: Larry Gene Fletcher

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Larry Gene Fletcher, 79, of Trenton, MO, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 6:50 p.m. at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Larry was born on January 8, 1944, to Floyd and Mary Fletcher in Des Moines, IA. He grew up on a farm, fishing and hunting. After graduating from high school, Larry joined the Army and served in the Vietnam War.

Upon returning from the war, Larry moved back to Missouri and met his future wife, Anita LaRae Fletcher (Petrovic). The two were married in Independence, MO, on November 14, 1965. The couple was blessed with three children, and their family continued to expand over the years. In 1999, Larry and Anita relocated to Trenton. Larry was employed at Aquila as a pipefitter until his retirement. On September 16, 2001, Larry and Anita became members of Dockery Chapel Church, where they cherished the fellowship they shared with friends and family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita; son David Fletcher (Angie) of Independence; daughter Maria Fletcher-Akers (Chris Kemp) of Cameron; daughter Julie Williams (Brian) of Macks Creek; honorary daughter Tina Fletcher of Independence; and granddaughter Katherine Tabbert (Jacob) of Chillicothe. In total, he leaves behind 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Fletcher; brother, Troy Fletcher; nephew Ronnie Fletcher; grandson Jon-Jon Fletcher; and grandson Montana Akers.

A memorial service for all family and friends will be held at Dockery Chapel on Friday, October 6, at 11:00 a.m. A meal will be provided afterward for all attendees. Donations to the Larry Fletcher Memorial Fund to assist with expenses can be made at Dockery Chapel, 386 SW State Highway WW, Trenton, MO 64683.

Related