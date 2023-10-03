Obituary & Services: Virgil Dewayene Berry

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Virgil Dewayene Berry, 77, of Chula, MO, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 30, 2023, under the care of his family. He was born on April 21, 1946, in Trenton, MO, to Earl McClurge Berry and Doris Beatrice (Hancock) Berry. Virgil attended Trenton Schools and married Sharon Kay Graham on November 11, 1989, at Coon Creek Baptist Church. He was the head custodian at North Central Missouri College in Trenton and also worked as a farmer.

Virgil’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch with a coffee, lending a helping hand, and working in the garage.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Berry, and children: Meletta (Lee) Hines of Trenton, MO, Meleah (Rodney) Lawrence of Trenton, MO, Michael John (Kimmy) Hughes of Alton, MO, and Melissa (Michael) Yount of Chula, MO. He also leaves behind grandchildren: Casey (Dustin) Noble, Earl (Brandy) Ireland, Pickle Lawrence, Dewayene Yount, Jordan Hughes, Aaliyah Hughes, Kaylynn Yount, Gabriel Yount, Amy Lawrence, Tyler Hines, Amber Lawrence, and Ryan (Mckenzee) Hines. Virgil was blessed with 23 great-grandchildren. He had several nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to him as “Uncle Ugly.” Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Oscar Berry of Trenton, MO, sister, Nadine Gardner of Tennessee, and sister-in-law, Linda Berry of Oklahoma.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert “Bob” Berry, Dale Berry, Ronald Berry, and Gerald (Betty) Berry; and sisters: Betty (R.B) Russell, Mildred (Don) Shepard, and Joyce Axtell.

Memorials in honor of Virgil Berry may be made to Sharon Berry. Checks should be made payable to Sharon Berry and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington Street, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Heritage Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m.

