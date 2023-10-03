Smithfield Foods partners with Price Chopper to donate food in Kansas City

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Smithfield Foods, in partnership with Price Chopper, donated more than 32,000 pounds of food to Harvesters—The Community Food Network in Kansas City, to combat hunger in local communities.

The donation included ham, smoked sausage, pork chops, and other Smithfield products. It will provide over 130,000 servings of protein to individuals dealing with food insecurity in a 26-county area spanning northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. After the donation, team members from Smithfield’s operations in Kansas City, Martin City, and Princeton, Missouri, volunteered at Harvesters. They packed over 600 bags for the food bank’s BackSnack program.

“As a food company, we’re deeply committed to helping our neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity,” expressed Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “On behalf of our team, which includes more than 2,500 members in Kansas City and its surrounding areas, we’re honored to make this protein donation to combat hunger in our home region.”



Stephen Davis, president and CEO of Harvesters, remarked, “We greatly appreciate the dedication Smithfield Foods and Price Chopper have shown in addressing hunger in our area. Protein is consistently in high demand from our agency partners. This timely donation addresses a growing need for food aid in our community.”

Through its Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, Smithfield Foods collaborates with Price Chopper to alleviate hunger in northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. The contribution to Harvesters will offer more than 130,000 protein servings, benefiting over 760 nonprofit entities such as emergency food pantries, community kitchens, homeless shelters, and children’s homes.

Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® has supplied hundreds of millions of protein servings across all 50 states, as well as countries like Poland, Romania, and Mexico since 2008. In 2022 alone, the company gave nearly 25 million protein servings to U.S. food banks, disaster relief, and community outreach programs. Demonstrating their ongoing commitment to eradicating food insecurity, Smithfield aims to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

Related