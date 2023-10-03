Highway 13 collision involving three vehicles near construction zone sends two to hospitals

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A three-car collision occurred earlier Tuesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. on Missouri Highway 13, north of W 220th St, leading to multiple injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford F250, driven by Manyvone Bunpan, 34, of Webster City, Iowa, struck a 2023 Ford Explorer, operated by Deborah L. Carver, 66, of Polo, Missouri, while both vehicles were halted at a construction site. The force of the impact caused the Ford Explorer to rotate and come to a halt in the northbound lane.

The Ford F250 did not stop after the initial collision and continued to move south, hitting a 2013 Hyundai Veloster, which was also stationary due to the construction. This Hyundai, driven by Jonathan T. Seifert, 34, of Polo, Missouri, sustained minor damages but was drivable and left the scene under its own power.

Both the Ford F250 and Ford Explorer suffered significant damage. Green’s Towing was on the scene to assist with the removal of these vehicles.

Among the injured was Joshua A. Durbin, 19, of Manson, Iowa, an occupant of the Ford F250. Durbin sustained minor injuries and was transported by Ray County EMS to Ray County Hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer, Deborah L. Carver, was also injured, with moderate injuries reported. Carver was taken by Ray County EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

Both Bunpan and Seifert were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and did not report any injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident. They were assisted by Ray County officials at the scene of the crash.

