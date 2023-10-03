Obituary & Services: Rosalee Davis

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Rosalee Davis, age 89, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Laurie Care Center in Laurie, Missouri.

Rosalee was born to Johnny Ray and Mary (Griffin) Rorebeck on December 6, 1933, in Princeton, Missouri. She married Kenneth Dean Davis on May 2, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri. He passed away on November 19, 2015. Together, they owned and operated Davis Motor Clinic from 1961 to 2008. Before settling in Chillicothe in 1969, Rosalee and Kenneth lived in Chula, Missouri, from 1961 to 1969, in Norwalk, California, from 1955 to 1961, and in Spickard, Missouri, from 1950 to 1955. They loved traveling and RVing, spending at least 15 winters in Texas.

She is survived by her son, Michael Davis (Sherry) of Warsaw, Missouri; daughter, Cindy Middleton (Dennis) of Cotacachi, Ecuador; daughter-in-law, Dena Davis of Chillicothe, Missouri; sister, Lois Jean Wagner of Milan, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Dionne Torrence, Cale Davis, and Addie Yoder; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; son, Doug Davis; daughter-in-law, Joyce Davis; and brothers, Glen William Rorebeck and Orville Wayne Rorebeck.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Laurie Care Center for the loving care provided to their mother.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe on the same day, one hour before the graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Friends may visit the Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Edgewood Cemetery and left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, 910 Washington Street, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.

