Obituary: James Lloyd “Jim” Updegraff

James Lloyd “Jim” Updegraff, 59, of Bethany, MO, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Bethany, MO.

He was born on September 7, 1964, in Jackson County, Missouri, the son of John Paul and Selma Ann (Reece) Updegraff.

Jim worked as an electrician and carpenter. He loved fishing and being outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his dog, Spot.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim is survived by his son, Joseph Updegraff of Chicago, IL; daughter, Sabrina Updegraff of Cameron, MO; and stepson, Christopher Snow of St. Joseph, MO.

Jim has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO.

There are no scheduled services. Inurnment in Miriam Cemetery in Bethany, MO will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Against All Odd Animal ResQ in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.