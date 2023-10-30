North Central Missouri College students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society

North Central Missouri College inducted students into the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society for fall 2023.

New members include Skylar Bonnett of Galt, MO; Maggie Bowman of Trenton, MO; Brett Cruickshank of Princeton, MO; Kennedy Dickerson of Centralia, MO; Abby Hecker of Chillicothe, MO; Lisa McCullough of Trenton, MO; Landry Oaks of Newtown-Harris, MO; and Alaina Thompson of Chillicothe, MO. They were honored and recognized at an induction ceremony recently held in Cross Hall on the main campus in Trenton, MO. NCMC PTK advisors are Maryellen Harman, an NCMC history instructor, and Nicole Shell, an academic advisor. Currently, PTK membership at NCMC stands at 74 students.

“PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, have completed at least 12 credit hours, maintain a GPA of 3.50 or above, receive an invitation to join, and adhere to the society’s moral standards. To learn more about the PTK program, visit the Phi Theta Kappa website.