Obituary & Services: John William Hampton

John William Hampton, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2023, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

John was born to Orville Adelbert and Rosie Odis (Graves) Hampton on August 18, 1937, in Chula, Missouri. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War. On April 16, 1971, in Camdenton, Missouri, John married Frances Lee Ewing, who survives him. He worked as a truck driver for Trager Quarry for 62 years. John was a member of the American Legion, Vern R. Glick Post #25, VFW, and a past member of Ducks Unlimited. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting ducks, deer, and turkey.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Frances; daughter, Donna Bragg of Corsicana, Texas; grandsons, Derek and Ryan Bragg of Corsicana, Texas; great-granddaughter, Collins McKay Bragg; sister-in-law, Opal Wood of Lawson, Missouri; nephews, Terry Hampton of Chula, Missouri, Tim Hampton of Chillicothe, Missouri, David Lamp of Lubbock, Texas, and Dennis Lamp of Liberty, Missouri; nieces, Lisa Stephens of Princeton, Missouri, Cathy Gillespie of Chula, Missouri, and Debbie Batson of Chillicothe, Missouri; great-nephews, Chris Batson of Chillicothe, Missouri and Sam Lamp of Liberty, Missouri; and great-niece, Sarah Lamp of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Hampton, and brothers Jack and James Hampton.

Memorial services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation is scheduled at the Lindley Funeral Home on the same day from 10:00 a.m. until the service time. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Plainview Cemetery in Chula, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.