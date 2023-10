The Missouri Department of Corrections has reported the death of an inmate at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, a women’s prison.

Margaret Hodges, 61, was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday at the facility.

Hodges had been serving a life sentence for three counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in both Johnson and Platte Counties. She entered the corrections system in June of 1998.