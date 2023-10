Six talented choir members from Trenton High School showcased their vocal prowess at the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir event held in Platte City this past Saturday.

The students are Sofia Currie, Ronald Woods, Garrison Otto, Brayden Bell, Caleb Campbell, and Evelyn Mehrhoff.

In a notable achievement, Caleb Campbell was honored with an Honorable Mention for the prestigious Missouri All-State Choir.