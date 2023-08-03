Obituary & Services: Gladys Elva Doane

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gladys Elva Doane, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Livingston Manor, Chillicothe, Missouri.

She was born the daughter of Leslie E. and Sadie (Silver) Doane on June 30, 1929, in Bedford, Missouri. She invited Christ into her heart as her Lord and Savior at the age of 17 and has trusted Him throughout her life.

She was a 1947 graduate of Avalon High School and pursued her education first at Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, where she obtained an Associate in Education Degree. She then went on to William Jewel College in Liberty and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree and Northeast Missouri State College in Kirksville, where she received her Master of Arts.

Gladys taught school for a total of 35 years, beginning with 2 years at Green School, north of Avalon. She taught for 32 years at Hale R1 School and 1 year at Landmark Christian School in Haines City, Florida. She was a member of the Hale Baptist Church, where she often sang specials. She loved teaching and her family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, working on jigsaw puzzles, playing the piano, and singing. Gladys was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Throughout her life, her church involvement and always trusting God to lead her were her primary love and fulfillment in life.

In September of 2001, she moved from her home north of Hale to Kirksville, Missouri, to be close to family. She moved her church membership to Rehoboth Baptist Church and sang with the Senior Songsters choir.

She is survived by two nephews, Ronald Kissick of Johnson City, New York, and Paul Kissick of Chillicothe, Missouri; one niece, Klarice Bachman of Afton, Minnesota; and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Eva Mae Bachman and Mary Everts, and an infant brother, Johnny Lawrence Doane.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Burial will be held at Fairland Cemetery, Hale, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairland Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related