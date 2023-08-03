Uninsured driver crashes into fence on Highway 15, sustains minor injuries

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a recent accident report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle crash involving a 2022 GMC Sierra resulted in minor injuries for the driver. The incident occurred on Highway 15, one mile south of Highway 6 in Knox County, Missouri.

The driver, identified as Anthony Marble, 52, of Edina, Missouri, was traveling southbound when his vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway and collided with a fence. According to the report, the GMC Sierra sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene by Hunter’s Towing.

Marble, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment. The report also indicated that Marble did not have insurance coverage for his vehicle.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. Leftwich (Badge #862) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was assisted at the scene by Cpl. Haley (Badge #442), Tpr. Wilgus (Badge #982), and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

