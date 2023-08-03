Results from the Horticulture Show at the North Central Missouri Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair Horticulture Show had 45 entries this year.

Marie Clark of Spickard had the most entries with 16. She received nine blue ribbons, six reds, and one white.

Twyla Johnson of Spickard had the second-highest number of entries with 12. She received seven blue ribbons, three reds, and two whites.

Others participating included Pam Johnston of Trenton with five blue ribbons and two red ribbons, John Ausberger of Trenton with two blue ribbons and two red ribbons, Mitch Snider of Buckner with two blue ribbons and one red ribbon, and Angela Snider of Shawnee, Kansas received two red ribbons.

