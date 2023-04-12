Obituary & Services: Gary Lee Dominique

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gary Lee Dominique, age 73, of Lake Ozark, Mo passed away April 7, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Gary was born April 29, 1949 to Leroy and Frances (Summerville) Dominique of Chillicothe, MO. On May 30, 1969 Gary was united in marriage to Janice (Dennis) Dominique. They shared two children, four granddaughters, and 53 years together.

Gary served 6 years with the Missouri National Guard and spent over 30 years working for Southwestern Bell / AT&T before retiring.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. Gary was happiest when spending time his children and four granddaughters.

Survivors include his spouse, Janice and their loyal dog, Effie. Daughter, Tiffeny (Dominique) Hinkebein and spouse, Chris of Kansas City, MO. Son, Van Dominique and spouse, Stephanie of Lake Ozark, MO. Grandchildren, Maecy Hinkebein, Marin Hinkebein, Baylee Dominique and Sadie Dominique. Mother, Frances, of Chillicothe, MO. Brothers, Joe (Pat) Dominique of Meadville, MO; Steve (Belinda) Dominique of Excelsior Springs, MO; and Scott (Lisa) Dominique of Chillicothe, MO. Brother in law, Jim (Annetta) Dennis of Chillicothe, MO.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Dominique and nephew Dusty Dennis.

A private family service will be held, at a later date, under the direction of Hedges – Scott Funeral Home.

