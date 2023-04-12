Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education announces results of meeting on April 11th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved increasing pay on April 11, 2023. Certified teacher base pay was raised by $1,000 to $33,500. Non-certified staff pay was raised by 50 cents per hour. All staff members will be eligible to move up a step in the pay scale for next school year.

The board approved three levels of the Career Ladder for next school year. The respective levels include the completion of 50, 75, and 100 hours with compensation to be $1,500, $3,000, and $5,000.

Approval was given to using the Immediate Responsive Services Grant for hiring a one to a two-day counselor for next school year. Secretary Brenda Allnutt reports the grant is to be used to help with the mental health of children and can only be used for certain items. The board chose to use the grant for a part-time counselor. The grant amount was around $23,000.

Field trip requests were approved. They included the third through fifth grades going to Urban Air Adventure in Overland Park, Kansas May 10th, and the sixth through eighth grades going to Jefferson City on May 2nd. The sixth through eighth grades will visit the Missouri Capital Building, Jefferson’s Landing, the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, and possibly the Missouri Supreme Court.

The board approved a two-week summer school for Pleasant View students. Tentative dates were set for July 10th through 21st.

A Missouri Board policy update was approved as well as the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. No changes were made to the CSIP.

The oath of office was given to board members Damien Little, Benjamin Thomas, and Tim Miller. Each term will go for three years.

Board officers were elected. They are Board President Damien Little, Vice President Laurie Frisbie, Secretary Brenda Alluntt, and Treasurer Jack Bethards. Frisbie was elected as the school’s Missouri School Boards Association delegate, and Jennifer Belvel was elected as the school’s alternate delegate.

A board vacancy was declared. Applications can be picked up and returned to the school office by May 1st. An appointment will be made at the May 9th board meeting.

It was announced in January that Danny Westcott resigned from the board.

On April 11th, it was announced midterms were to go home on April 12th. Pleasant View will have an early out for teacher professional development on April 14th.

Preschool awards will be on May 1st. Keys graduation will be May 4th, and eighth-grade graduation is May 5th. The last day of school is May 12th, and it will be an early out at 1:20.

The board moved into a closed session.

