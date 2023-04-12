Obituary: Frankie Lee Hill

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Frankie Lee Hill, 74, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home.

Frankie was born on September 4, 1948, in Trenton, Missouri, to Frank and Maxine (McCully) Hill. On October 10, 1966, he married Sharon (Rucker) Hill and she survives of the home. Also surviving are two sons, Steve Hill (Andrea) of Milan, and Randy Hill (Jennifer) of Springfield, Georgia, grandchildren, Logan Hill, Sierra Chamberlain (Isaac), Elizabeth Buell, Matt Hill (Jaqueline), and Michael Hill (Taylor), Tori Drummer (Damon), Autumn Hamilton, great-grandchildren, Kaedyn Hill, Ainsley Chamberlain, Aisla Chamberlain, Christopher Collis, Ayden Drummer, Addison Drummer, Ava Davis, Greyson Hill and Kyson Andrade, two sisters, Phyllis Williams (Rex) of Lake Viking, Missouri, Caroline Leeper (Don) of Lake Viking, one brother in law, Terry Wilson (Renee) of Kirksville, Missouri and several nieces and nephews. Frankie was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Wilson.

Frankie grew up in Trenton before moving to Milan and graduating from Milan High School in 1966. Shortly after graduating, he went to work at Alltel where he worked for 35 years until his retirement. He was a past member of the Milan Elks and Lions Club. Frankie enjoyed hunting and fishing, and playing golf, and was an avid reader. He most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

